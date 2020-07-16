Arunachal: 52 fresh Covid-19 positive cases reported, 42 from Itanagar

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 with 42 detected in Itanagar Capital Region alone, on Thursday, 16 July, taking the State’s tally of Coronavirus patients to 543, a health department report said.

Among 42 of Itanagar Capital Complex, 2 are returnees and detected from Quarantine facility

7 are from East Siang, all are ITBP personnel and

3 are from Upper subansiri are returnees and detected from Quarantine .

Among these 52 fresh cases, 45 cases are Asymptomatic and only 7 case is Symptomatic .

The data shared by the health department with the media is as follows

Area wise details of positive cases detected in Itanagar Capital Complex