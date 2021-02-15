Arunachal: 51st Central Tamla – DU celebrated at Khoraliang

TEZU- 51st Central Tamla – DU Festival celebrated with a difference this time here at the Khoraliang where Armed Force personnel from General Officer Command (GOC) Dinjan Dibrugarh Assam and 181 Mountain Brigade Lohitpur enthusiastically took part to give the festivity a new look.

Each member of the Mishmi community was witnessed in thronging at the festival ground in their best traditional attire to showcase their rich culture. Previously the festival was celebrated individually however since 1970, the tribe resolved to celebrate it centrally to showcase their rich identity in a single platform for better exposure.

While expressing his first Tamla – DU festival in Arunachal, Brigadier Rohit Sehegal Commandant 181 Mountain Brigade as a chief guest said that the Army always stands as a sentinel for nation first and then its beautiful people that treasure throve with various exquisite cultures. “We are committed to facilitate all sorts of aid and support to local populace. We have several basic services under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and ensure for this platform to usher the overall development of the community”, the CO promises.

Whilst extending complement to the Army active participation in the festivity, Karikho Kri local MLA said our nation, culture and everything is saved because of their tireless work and supreme sacrifice to guard the border. Their involvement in the event gets exposure to know each other, he says.

“We have unique culture, folklore, handicraft and rich heritage to carry forward. Our pioneer Mishmi political leader, social worker and senior members did their best to showcase which the onus need to be shouldered by the youth”, hopes the MLA further. Earlier, Dorengso Pul and Shantanu Kri Chairman and General Secretary 51st Central Tamla – DU Celebration Committee also highlighted the gist and essence of the festivity.

The GOC also handed over 7 (seven) wheel chairs to the physically challenge person here on the occasion to mark the day.

Meanwhile, Marshal Art, sophisticated weapon display, Bhangra dance, and musical band display from GOC Dinjan Indian Army together with traditional fashion show by the children, flag hoisting ceremony, mega dance and others were attractive events of the daylong celebration.