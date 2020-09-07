Arunachal: 5 youths who went missing from Nacho are still untraced- DGP

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The DGP of Arunachal Pradesh, RP Upadhyaya has said that ” Five youths who went missing from Nacho are still untraced, however the search operation by state police is continue in and around Nacho area to locate them.

It must be noted here that the five youths alleged to be abducted by the China’s People’s Liberation Army ( PLA ) from LAC near Nacho under Upper Subansiri district.

Talking to press here on Monday the DGP said police have managed to contact the family members of the missing youths.

“Whatever is possible from the police side we are doing to trace them. Also we have shared details with ITBP and the Army in order to find them out,” said DGP.

He said that “the family members also do not have concrete information about how they went missing. The family member confirmed that the boys did not return home from 2nd September onwards,” he said.

The DGP informed us that various theories are making the rounds. “Some believe they were caught by PLA while hunting in the forest while others believe they accidently crossed LAC , and some say they were caught while working for a government department as porter,” the DGP added.

He also informed that ” no case has been registered till date in the incident”.

On the report of Indian army contacting PLA over missing youths which was shared by MoS, Kiren Rijiju in social media, the DGP said he has also seen it but there is no official information or reply from Army or any other department in this regard.