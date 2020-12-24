Arunachal: 5 including AYSU president nabbed in Vijayanagar Violence case

ITANAGAR: Police nabbed five persons including All Yobin Students Union (AYSU) president Ngwazosa Yobin in connection with Vijayanagar Violence . Rest four are Walis Yobin, 25, S/o Ngwaste Yobin, Ngwapeter Yobin, 19, S/o Phusa Yobin; Ati Bosa Yobin, 35, S/o late Ati Junia Yobin and Ngwalidwe Yobin,29. S/o late Wafuli Yobin.

All of them from Gandhigram had managed to reach Dewan and travelled to Wakro from where in a vehicle proceeded to Tezu but were apprehended at a naka in Simari area, around 8-km from Roing by Lower Dibang Valley police around 8.30 am on Wednesday.

When contacted, Police HQs described the outcome a classic and perfect example of effective coordinated action of superintends of police (SPs) of Rohit Rajbir Singh (Special Investigation Team – SIT), Ankit Singh (Lohit), Mihin Gambo (Changlang) and James K Lego (Lower Dibang Valley).

Five of them would be handed over to the SIT, which has taken over the case for further investigation, the source added.

However, Inspector General of Police (law and order) Chukhu Apa, offering guidance and monitoring the case, has rushed to Changlang on Wednesday.

On December 10, around 400 AYSU members armed with dao, lathi, bow and arrow and shouting slogans had ransacked and burnt down few central Govt and extra assistant commissioner offices, Govt quarters and post office and damaged structures in advanced landing ground at Vijoynagar.

They have been demanding cancellation of voting right of former Assam Rifles personnel settled in Vijoynagar after 1962 Indo-China War and shift them from there soon.