Arunachal: 49 COVID-19 cases detected in Civil Secretariat

Itanagar- After detection of 49 COVID-19 cases during last two days from Arunachal Pradesh Civil Secretariat campus at Itanagar, the health officials suggested for sanitization and disinfectant of the entire Secretariat complex.

State surveillance officer-IDSP, Dr. Lobsang Jampa inform the press that the team of doctors and paramedical staffs of capital complex under his supervision and Capital DMO Dr. Mandip Perme conducted testing since last two days at Civil Secretariat campus with the help of officers and officials which include Dr. G Tali, district surveillance officer, Dr. Doli Geyi, OSD to Chief Minister, Dr. Miding Epidemiologist and others on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

255 employees of the various branch of Civil Secretariat were tested for Coronavirus (Covid 19) through RAT antigen kit on Tuesday out of which 21 tested positive. Out of which 18 were advised for strict Home isolation as per their declaration while 3 people were send to Covid Care centre (CCC). Dr. Jampa said.

On Wednesday 299 employs went for testing and 28 people tested positive. 27 people has been advised for strict home isolation while one person has been send to CCC. All have been advised to maintain all SoP and guidelines during the home isolation. Dr. Jampa said.

Since a huge numbers of cases has been detected from the AP Civil Secretariat campus, the medical authority has advice the Secretariat authority to go for two days sanitization and disinfectant process till then it would be better the office remain close. Dr. Jampa added.

