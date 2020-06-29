Arunachal: 48 ITI employees of NEEPCO on pen down and tool down strike, demanding job regularization.

Hoj- Forty Eight ITI employees of North East Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) went on six days pen down and tool down strike from today onwards to July 4 demanding job regularization.

The General Secretary of Pare Project Land Affected Welfare Committee (PPLAWC) Dr. Bengia Tada while briefing the media said that it is very unfortunate that the NEEPCO authority is just fooling its own innocent workers. These workers has been appointed after lots of persuasion by their parents and family members but several years passed but they are yet to regularized. Dr. Tada said.

They are facing lots of untold suffering since their training period and to appointment and we are moving around from pillar to post for the same but the authority is adamant I think. Dr. Tada informed.

We are also observing the SoP of Covid-19 pandemic and following social distancing and attending to our workplace but not carrying out our works as we are observing democratic movement for our right, our parents has donated our costly plot of land for the Hydel electric project which is in the greater interest of the nation but the NEEPCO authority is not taking care of our genuine demand seriously and taking it as vary causally. Dr. Tada added.

if our demand will not be fulfilled and we shall go for rigorous democratic movement in future against the NEEPCO for the sake of our own local people of state. Dr. Tada further said.

One senior member of the PPLAWC said that we have submitted several memorandum to the NEEPCO authority from time to time right from Head of Project (HoP) to Chairman cum Managing Director (CMD), we have several meeting with several authority including state government and NEEPCO authority but the problem remain same.

Meanwhile, Doimukh local MLA Tana Hali reacting to democratic movement said that every problem has a solution, if there are any scope to support the local indigenous people the NEEPCO authority should have considered it.

Referring to demand of regularization, Hali said that the NEEPCO authority need to solve it amicably. The authority should discuss the matter with the agitating employees so that they do not face many difficulties during course of discharging their duty. Meantime, he also appeal the employees to work hard so that the NEEPCO can be able to produce more power supply and earn money which add to the nation prosperity and they can also prosperous.