Arunachal: 47th Batch Recruits constables games and sports meet-2021 concludes

BANDERDEWA- The 47th batch of Arunachal Pradesh Police recruit constables games and sports meet-2021 concluded here today with distribution of prizes to the winners. The sport meets which started on Feb 23 has been concluded with several sporting and athletic events held these days.

The concluding function was attended by Home Minister Bamang Felix, Sports and Youth Minister Mama Natung, Lirmoba MLA and Advisor to Government of Arunachal Pradesh (Home) Nyamar Karbak, DGP R P Upadhyaya, IGP (Training) Upur Bitin and other top ranking police officers of state at Police Training centre today.

More than one thousands recruits constables take part in various sporting activates.

PTC Principal Dr. Hemant Tiwari and Vice Principal Hanyir Techi inform that almost all the recruits were given opportunity to take part in various track and field activities including football, volleyball, tug of war, Relay race and other games and sport to give them a moral boost so that they remain fit and fine all the time during their service life.

All the dignitaries also congratulated the winners and motivate them to remain fit and fine with a healthy body and sound mind and shoulder duty and responsibility as a true Indian and serve the society with dedication, devotion for the safety and security of motherland and serve the humanity during the emergency and needs.

Various cultural activities were also held on the occasion.