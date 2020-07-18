ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 41 fresh Covid-19 positive cases reported, 18 from Itanagar

Among these 41 fresh cases, 40 cases are Asymptomatic  and only 1 case are Symptomatic .

July 19, 2020
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal: 41 fresh Covid-19 positive cases reported, 18 from Itanagar
ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar-  Arunachal Pradesh reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 including 18 from Itanagar Capital Complex alone, on Friday 18 July, taking the State’s tally of Coronavirus patients to 650, a health department report said.

  • Among 41, fresh cases, 18 are from Itanagar Capital region,10 from Lower Siang, 6 from Papumpare, 3 from Lower Dibang Valley 2 from Lower Subansiri and 2 from West Kameng.
  • Among these 41 fresh cases, 40 cases are Asymptomatic  and only 1 case are Symptomatic .

Today 99 covid-19 positive patients  ( 97 from Itanagar Capital Complex,  2 from Namsai  ) has been cured and discharged,

The data of the today’s positive cases shared by the health department  with the media is as follows

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK HERE Subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close