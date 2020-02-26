Arunachal: 400 Hectares of Standing Opium crop was destroyed in Lohit Reserve Forest

Namsai

About 400 Hectares of Standing Opium crop was destroyed in Lohit Reserve Forest area near Alubari and Mabira Villages under Chowkham circle of Namsai district.

A massive destruction drive of poppy plantations was launched and conducted today by the District administration Namsai and Police along with Narcotics Control Bureau, Tax & Excise department and the Forest department.

The Team was led by Superintendent of Police Namsai, Ankit Singh, Mrs Rani Perme EAC chowkham along with Circle Officer Oyam Saring and DySP Sepraj Perme.

The drive has been conducted in order to fight against the menace of addiction and drug abuse in the district. Such kind of drive will continue in the district in the coming days to curb the alarming growth of poppy cultivation in the district.

The entire operation is being conducted under the leadership of B. Talukdar, Deputy Commissioner Namsai.