Arunachal: 4-year-old boy dies of COVID-19 in Itanagar

Itanagar: A 4-year-old boy ( APST ) has died with COVID-19 infection on Wednesday which pushed the death toll in the state to 21, said a report of health department. He was hailing from Chimpu, Itanagar died last night at 11.15 PM. The child was admitted at 9.28 PM on 6th Oct. Immediate cause of death was Septic shock. The child was suffering from cerebral palsy with seizures disorder and had feeding difficulties leading to anaemia and malnutrition. The body was handed over to the relatives in body bag after sanitization as per SOP and counseling for proper handling was given to the relatives.

Beside that, 260 fresh COVID-19 cases also reported from all over state which taken the state’s virus count to 11267, the report said.

Eighty of the 260 fresh cases were reported from Itanagar Capital Complex, 65 from Papumpare, 24 from East Siang, 21 from West Siang, 14 from Tirap, 10 from Changlang, 7 each from Lower Dibang Valley and Dibang Valley, 6 from Kurung Kumey, 5 from Namsai, 4 from Upper Siang, 3 from West Kameng, 2 each from Lower Subansiri, Lower Siang, and Leparada, 1 each from Tawang, Lohit and Siang.

Fifty three out of 260 fresh cases are Symptomatic and rest 207 new patients are asymptomatic. All of them have been admitted to COVID care centres, the report said.

Today 434 more people have recovered from the disease. They have been advised 14-day home quarantine and self-monitoring upon their release from hospitals, report said.

The Itanagar Capital Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has so far registered 4191 cases, the highest in the state, followed by Changlang ( 900 ) and Papum Pare ( 781 ).

Of the 11267 cases, 2850 are active while 8396 people have recovered, 21 patients have died, and 257924 persons have been tested so far.