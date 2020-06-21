ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: 4 fresh COVID-19 cases detected from Itanagar, tally rises to 139

Among these four positive cases have returned from Assam (2), Uttar Pradesh (1) & Madhya Pradesh (1). All are shifted to Covid Care Centre.

June 21, 2020
Itanagar-   Today, Four ( 4 ) fresh COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported from Itanagar Capital Complex,  taking the total tally to 139, disclosed health authorities. Till today active cases are 118 and 21 patient has been cured and discharged.

Beside that,  Fifteen ‘15’ NDRF personnel has been detected as COVID-19 positive.  Among these 15, ‘12’ cases detected on 19.06.2020 and ‘3’ cases detected on 21.06.2020.

All the cases have been detected from Facility Quarantine and all are asymptomatic.

Today  six ‘6’ positive cases from East Siang District (4) & Itanagar Capital Complex  (2) have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP. and advised for strict 14 days home quarantine and self monitoring.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as on today

Districts Active Covid + Discharged
Capital Complex 20 8
Changlang 68 2
East Siang 5 4
Lohit 3 1
Longding x 1
Lower Dibang Valley 3 X
Lower Siang 1 X
Namsai 2 2
Pakke Kessang X 1
Tawang 1 X
Tirap 2 1
Upper Siang x 1
West Kameng 12 x
West Siang 1 x
Total 118 21
Nos of Total cases in Arunachal Pradesh –  139

