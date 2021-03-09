Arunachal: 4 Days Folk Dance Workshop at Tuting

TUTING- A Four days Folk Dance Workshop, from 6th to 9th March 2021 held at Community Hall, Tuting, Upper Siang District with a theme to “Beti Bachao – Beti Padhao “. The programme was jointly organised by CDPO Mrs. Tupi Bagra, ICDS Project Tuting, All Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society Tuting Unit and All Tuting Block Student Union.

Sixty participants mostly students and youths from Tuting area took part in this Folk Dance workshop.

During the workshop “Tokna asi si ingko among lo tokrii yedi Ome peying e ingko among lo derii yedi dance” was most significant for slogan “Beti Bachaon Beti Padharao”

The Resource person of Folk Dance Workshop was Young Talented Artistes Awardee Mr. John Paleng, Founder of “Siang Folk Dance Music Academy” Koreng Village, Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier the colorfully Program was Inaugurated by Colonel Ambuj Roy, Commanding Officer, 8 Maratha Light Infantry and Mr. Jyoti Prakash, Dy. Commandant, ITBP, Tuting as a Chief Guest and Guest of Honor respectively.