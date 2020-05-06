Arunachal: 4-Bedded ICU inaugurated at Zonal Hospital in Tezu

Tezu- Much to the delight of patient, four bedded Intensive Care Unit (ICU) a hi-tech heath care delivery system has been commissioned here at the Zonal Hospital after it was unveiled by the Karikho Kri , local Legislator amid the presence of Prince Dhawan DC, DW Thongon SP Lohit, Dr S Chai Pul DMO, Dr C Tayang Medical Superintendent and other medical officials and head of the department here today. Dr K Tayeng Anesthetist briefs about the ICU, its upkeep and functioning to them.

Speaking on the inauguration ceremony, the MLA promises to extend all holistic support to make the ICU functional. “It’s another feather in the cap of Zonal Hospital when the patients of these areas are facilitated with high class heath delivery system in critical situation.

Myself and DC together will put our best effort to cater the other requisite requirement to make the ICU functional”, assures the MLA. It will facilitate other districts including adjoining Namsai, Anjaw and Lower Dibang Valley, the MLA hopes.

DC also assures to complete the left out internal finishing work for better hygiene and maintain confidential of the ICU.

While highlighting the ICU basic requirement, Dr C Tayang MS placed immediate need of trained staffs including Anesthetist, ICU technician. “We have medical specialist recently posted from District Hospital Roing, Anesthetist required for ICU, 24 hour power backup and several other vital requirement to run an ICU”, he emphasizes.

Meanwhile, the DMO also extended gratitude to the department of RWD for timely complete of the RCC building being built for separate purpose and also the power dept in electrifying the entire ICU as per the norms.

The medical sources said that the decision to set up ICU in General Hospitals across the State was taken in a recent Cabinet meeting convened to review the health scenario in the State amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical cured asymptomatic COVID – 19 positive patient under dismal health facilities but set of the ICU has brought relief in the face of frontline worrier to tackle any COVID – 19 positive patient in near future, adds the medical sources.