Arunachal:  4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Changlang

Changlang- An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter scale hit a district of Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), tremors were felt at 1:25 am, in Changlang.

The epicentre and the depth of the earthquake is yet ascertained.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Earlier on October 9, a low-intensity earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh at 8:21 am. The magnitude of the quake was measured 3.0 on the richter scale.

