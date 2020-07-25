ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

Arunachal: 38 more test found positive for Covid-19 in ICR- DMO

All the cases were detected through Rapid Antigen Tests

July 25, 2020
Itanagar:  A total of 38 people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Itanagar Capital Region on Saturday, an official said.

All the cases were detected through Rapid Antigen Tests conducted by the Rapid Response Teams and other three places of the region , DMO Mandip Perme told reporters here.

He also informed that out of 38 cases two positive cases were reported from Banderdewa Checkgate and one from State Quarantine Centre Lekhi.

On five persons reportedly absconding after detected positive through antigen tests, the DMO said four  have been found  and sent to Covid Care Centre today. The  remaining one likely by tomorrow, he added.

