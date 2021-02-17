Arunachal

Arunachal:  36 Bn CRPF organises Medical camp at Pumao village

This medical camp organized in view of  villagers request  and to maintain good health of the  people of Pumao village.

February 17, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal:  36 Bn CRPF organises Medical camp at Pumao village

LONGDING-  Strengthening police Public relation and a part of our efforts to make basic healthcare accessible for  local people of the society, 36 Bn CRPF  has organized a Medical camp  under competent medical officers today  at Pumao village, of  Longding district.

This medical camp organized in view of  villagers request  and to maintain good health of the  people of Pumao village.

36 Bn doctor and civil doctor carried out free check up of  Total -267  people and  also given medicine as per their illness. Apart from this 36 Bn also distributed free medicines to needy people.

Arunachal:  36 Bn CRPF organises Medical camp at Pumao village

On this occasion G. S. Bora, (Deputy Commandant-36 Bn CRPF),  Dr.  Lhouveku Nuh, (MO of 36 Bn), Dr. Peter Tayeng, junior medicine specialist of District Hospital Longding, Ms. Pura Yallu, health and wellness officer, SC Pumao, Sh. Aloh Wangham (Raja Pumao),  Akai Wangpan (Head G.B) and other dignitaries of Pumao village area were present.

This program highly praised by Aloh Wangham (Raja Pumao)   and others and appreciated for such activity and thanks to 36 Bn CRPF. They suggested that this type of Program may also be carried out in future so that local public may check up their health for long life.

HELP US / DONATE US, TO DELIVER THE INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM --CLICK BELOW
Tags
February 17, 2021
0 1 minute read

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button