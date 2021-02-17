Arunachal:  36 Bn CRPF organises Medical camp at Pumao village

LONGDING- Strengthening police Public relation and a part of our efforts to make basic healthcare accessible for local people of the society, 36 Bn CRPF has organized a Medical camp under competent medical officers today at Pumao village, of Longding district.

This medical camp organized in view of villagers request and to maintain good health of the people of Pumao village.

36 Bn doctor and civil doctor carried out free check up of Total -267 people and also given medicine as per their illness. Apart from this 36 Bn also distributed free medicines to needy people.

On this occasion G. S. Bora, (Deputy Commandant-36 Bn CRPF), Dr. Lhouveku Nuh, (MO of 36 Bn), Dr. Peter Tayeng, junior medicine specialist of District Hospital Longding, Ms. Pura Yallu, health and wellness officer, SC Pumao, Sh. Aloh Wangham (Raja Pumao), Akai Wangpan (Head G.B) and other dignitaries of Pumao village area were present.

This program highly praised by Aloh Wangham (Raja Pumao) and others and appreciated for such activity and thanks to 36 Bn CRPF. They suggested that this type of Program may also be carried out in future so that local public may check up their health for long life.