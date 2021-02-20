Arunachal: 35th Statehood Day Celebrated at Palin

PALIN- Palin MLA Balo Raja extended his warm greetings to the people of Kra Daadi District on the occasion of the 35th Statehood Day Celebration at Palin General Ground today.

The MLA, who was also the Chief Guest, congratulated the District Administration for their commendable job in keeping the district largely Covid-19 free. He advised the officers to always maintain this spirit of team work in future too.

Raja also congratulated the people for getting a new treasury office at Palin. ‘All stakeholders must cooperate and work together for all round development of the district”, he added.

He further said that “our Kra Daadi district may not be at par with other districts in the developmental fronts but we are striving hard to improve it. There must be united efforts to achieve this.”

The issue of erratic power supply in Palin township is known to me and efforts are being made to streamline the power transmission in the district, he informed. Good road connectivity is the key to any kind of development.

Unless we have proper road connectivity, development will take a back seat, he stressed further. Therefore, the general public must always extend their helping hands to the government agencies for speedy development of the area, he exhorted.

As part of the celebration, many cultural and sports activities were also organised wherein people of all walks of life participated enthusiastically.

At ADC Headquarters Pania, the tricolour was unfurled by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Charu Nili.