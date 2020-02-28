Arunachal: 32nd Rumgong Development Committee locks up EE PWD office citing prolong absence of official

Pasighat By Maksam Tayeng

Due to prolong absence of the EE concern from his posting place we the aggrieved public of Rumgong are facing trouble and because of his negligence to duty 32nd Rumgong Development Committee locked up the office gate today as a mark of protest”, informed a committee member.

The people of Rumgong Sub-Division under Siang District led by 32nd Rumgong Development Committee (32nd RDC) also conducted a peaceful dharna in front of the office of PWD Executive Engineer at Rumgong today in demand of action against Executive Engineer who is said to be allegedly out of office since long.

In a representation to the Secretary, PWD Itanagar today, the 32nd RDC sought for immediate action against the absentee Executive Engineer. “The EE PWD Rumgong Division is absent from his duty for long period and he is carrying out most of his official duties from his residence here at Pasighat, East Siang District which is around 100 KM away from his posting place, Rumgong.

The concern officer is not performing his duty and left the office unattended for day, week and sometimes for month long because of which every official curriculums and developmental activities related with the Department are in stagnant, said the committee members.

Meanwhile, the students of Sirit Banggo Students’ Union under Rumgong Sub-Division has also reminded and informed that, the union had also written to Dy. Commissioner’s office, Boleng under Siang District during July 2019 seeking DC’s action against the absentee officials and staffs of PWD Rumgong Division and also of ADC Office staff of Rumgong.

But despite the complaint the officials of EE PWD Rumgong Division is not attending office as need to, added the students of SBSU, Rumgong.