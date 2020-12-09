Arunachal: 304 out of 322 Gram Panchayat Member elected unopposed in Kra Daadi

Palin: Out of 322 Gram Panchayat Segments (GPS), 304 Gram Panchayat Members have been elected unopposed, 16 GPS being contested and two GPS are vacant, informed S. Miji, district election officer in a review meeting. Beside that all Zilla Parishad Members totalling 9 numbers have been elected unopposed. he added.

The Election Observer for Kra Daadi District for the ensuing Panchayat Elections Getom Borang took the review of the overall preparedness of the election process in the district.

Borang sought the cooperation and support of all Returning Officers/Assistant Returning Officers and all other officials engaged in election process for smooth conduct of the Panchayat elections to be conducted on 22nd December 2020.

He exhorted all to perform their duties sincerely as the district is considered sensitive during elections. He, however, opined that this time around the elections would be much more peaceful than the previous ones as most of the seats are being elected unopposed. Nevertheless, there should be no rooms for complacency and all out efforts must be ensured for successful conduct of the election, he continued.

The meeting was also attended by Smt. Higio Yame, District Panchayat Development Officer, Shri Kipa Raja, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tali amongst others.

Meanwhile, the trainings for the polling teams concluded today afternoon. It was conducted from 4th to 9th December while maintaining all Covid-19 protocols.