Arunachal: 30 fresh positive Covid-19 cases detected in capital complex, DMO

Itanagar- Altogether 2038 antigen tests were conducted in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) on Tuesday. 30 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid 19). Informing this district medical officer (DMO) Capital Complex Dr Mandip Perme said the number of cases continues to rise in Naharlagun area.

“We are worried about the spike in the number of Covid 19 cases in Naharlagun. Based on our findings we are working out a detailed plan to scale up testing in the worst affected areas,” said Dr Perme. He also said on Tuesday there was less turnout for testing.

“1664 antigen tests were conducted in 20 wards of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC). Usually the test goes above two thousand. We are assuming that people were busy shopping for grocery items including essential commodities and therefore missed the test,” he said.

Further the DMO appealed to the people to come forward for antigen test and extend cooperation with the team conducting tests in 20 IMC wards.

“Only way to stop further spread of the virus is by testing and isolating the infected people. So, please come forward for the test. Also people should maintain social distance, wear masks and don’t go out unless they have urgent work,” said DMO Dr Perme.

