Arunachal: 3 shops gutted in a fire in Koloriang

Koloriang

At least 3 shops and all the goods inside them have been gutted in a devastating fire that broke out today evening at New Market line of the Koloriang town.

When contacted, Koloriang OC PS Techi Nega inform that as per information received to the Police station, the incident of fire occurred at around 4 PM afternoon. The police team and fire fighters reached to the site and did a commendable job, they douse the fire from spreading into the locality and nearby shops.

The fire accident teaks place near the APEX Bank and adjacent to the FCI godown. He said.

There was three attached OBT shops which was completely gutted in the mishap. The owner of the building is stated to be of one Nangram Kali. The detail of the shops as per neighbors belongs to Panye Yapang (grocery shop), Bengia Yaha (local ornament, tailor and clothe shop) and Mili Yadap (grocery shop). He said.

During the mishap all the shops owners are reportedly out of Kokoriang township. The reason of fire is yet to ascertain but suspected to be electric short circuit. OC added.