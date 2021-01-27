Arunachal:  3 NSCN-K,  2 NSCN-IM cadres surrender in Longding

LONGDING- Five hardcore cadres of the NSCN ( 3 from NSCN-K, and Two from NSCN-IM) have surrendered before the security forces at Longding on 27 Jan, 2021. informed Longding Police.

According to Longding police, they have surrendered before the joint team of the Longding Police and Assam Rifles due to continuous efforts for several months.The surrenders cadres are …..

Self-styled Cadre of NSCN- (IM) SS PVT Wangchen Wangsa, age 45 years who joined the outfit in the year 2008.

Self-styled Cadre of NSCN- (IM) Lance Corporal Aaom Wangsu, age 24 years who joined in 2013.

Self-styled Cadre of NSCN- (K) Pvt Chapha Panda, age 30 years.

Self-styled Cadre of NSCN- (K) Pvt Jewang Wangsa, age 47 years who joined in 1994.

Self-styled Cadre of NSCN- (K) Lance Corporal Chaibo Panda, age 33 years who joined in 2008.

The surrendered cadres were all influential personalities in the outfit and worked actively for the outfit and engaged in extortion and collection of taxes.

Owing to persistent efforts by security forces to bring peace and tranquillity in the region by convincing the underground elements to give up arms, thereby taking the path of stability and prosperity in the region.

Earlier also important insurgent leaders have shunned the insurgent groups and have joined the mainstream giving a blow to the underground outfits.

The outfits revealed a hard life while in the organization and have appealed to their fellow cadres who are still in the NSCN-IM, KYA, R, U, KK to give up violence and follow their ways and surrender before the police and administration as the life of UG is anti-national, tough and wrong way to live their precious life.