Arunachal: 3 more Covid-19 positive case in Capital Complex

Itanagar- Today, Three ( 3 ) new COVID-19 Positive cases have been reported from Facility Quarantine in Capital Complex, taking the total cases in Arunachal Pradesh to 91, with 84 active cases and 7 recovered.

The cases are returnees from Delhi are all asymptomatic and shifted to Covid Care Centre.

Today one ( 1 ) positive case were released from Covid Care Centre at District Hospital, Upper Siang as the test results were negative for two consecutive samples and advised for strict 14 days home quarantine.

District wise details of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh.