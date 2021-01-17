Arunachal: 3 children charred to death, 6 houses gutted in fire incident in Boasimla

BOASIMLA- Three children has been reportedly charred to death while six houses were gutted into ashes in a tragic fire incident that brokeout from house of one Kabak Tamo around 11 pm on Saturday night at Taperijo near Boasimla in Kamle district.

The deceased have been identified as Kabak Yani (10), Kabak Nanu(7), and Kabak Chaku(5) who were in Kabak Tamo house and their parents were away, deputy commissioner Hengo Basar said, adding owners of other three burnt houses are Rei Tamut, Suung Toluk and Dagme Tarak.

Expressing deep shock over the tragic incident, Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe, who has paid Rs one lakh to provide immediate relief and 100 CGI sheets to each victim family, made a fervent appeal to the state Govt for granting ex-gratia payment to the near and dear of the deceased.

District administration also sanctioned a sum of Rs. Ten thousand as immediate relief from district administration to the house owners.

Meanwhile, SP Lower Subansiri I/C Kamle Harsh Indora inform that “Father of deceased went to Palin and the mother was in the Church on fasting at the time of incident.

The cause of fire yet to be ascertained. The bodies of deceased has been brought at PHC Boasimla for PM examination. The SP added.

As per information all the household materials including the fooding and clothing items has been completely gutted in the incident, nothing have been saved. The team of Police is already investigating the matter and also helping them. SP further said.

Meanwhile, Kamle ZPC Biri Nido Shanti has paid Rs 10,000 while Kamporijo ZPM Rakhet Taro also paid Rs 500 to each fire victim.

Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association (APCA) would be offering relief to the fire victims on Monday in collaboration with district administration, APCA President Taw Tebin said.

“I am on my way to my native place Boasimla with blankets, utensils and rice,” he said, adding some cash would also be given to each victim.