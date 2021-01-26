Arunachal:  27th Executive Committee of RGUTA formed

ITANAGAR- Rajiv Gandhi University Teachers’ Association [RGUTA]’s 27th Executive Committee formation took place in a General Body Meeting called on 22nd January 2021. The entire election process was conducted by an Election Committee in the first fortnight of December 2020 wherein Dr. S.K. Patnaik was Returning Officer, Prof. Kesang Degi and Dr. K.S.Chand were Presiding Officers.

In this election, Dr. Daniel Mize [Department of Zoology], Dr. Philip Modi [Department of Commerce], and Dr. Vinod Kumar Yadav [Department of Commerce] filed nomination for the posts of President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary respectively.

Thereafter, these contesting faculty members were declared unopposed elected for the respective posts by the constituted Election Committee. Dr. Boa Reena Tok [Department of Education] and Dr. Dil Bahadur Gurung [Department of Economics] were unanimously inducted into the newly constituted Executive Body of RGUTA as Vice President and Treasurer respectively in the General Body Meeting. These elected members took charge of the RGUTA Office from old Executive Body of RGUTA in a General Body Meeting called on 22nd January 2021.

Prof. Jumyir Basar, the outgoing President of RGUTA in her presidential address expressed her deep gratitude to all the faculty members of the association to their extended faith and cooperation for over three year term. Dr. Tage Rupa Sora [Ex-Vice President], Dr. Bikash Bage [Ex-Secretary], Dr. Ashi Lama [Ex-Joint Secretary] and Dr. Atege Linggi shared their personal experiences with the gathering assembled in the GBM, and expressed sincere thanks to the esteemed members of the association.

After taking charge of the Office, Dr. Daniel Mize, President-RGUTA made a short presidential address to the gathering and assured to work for the welfare of each and every faculty member of the University. Moreover, he reflected his strong commitment to the betterment of teaching fraternity. Dr. Philip Modi, Secretary-RGUTA shared his personal experience to RGUTA and expressed heartfelt thankfulness to the gathering.

Finally, Dr. Vinod Kumar Yadav, Joint Secretary-RGUTA extended vote of thanks to all the esteemed members of the association wherein he emphasised upon the elements of confidence, cooperation and contribution of each member of such an association to strive for the delivery of rights and utmost development of each associated member by saying “one for all and all for one”.

He appealed every esteemed member of the association to maintain their confidence and cooperation to the newly constituted Executive Body of RGUTA as earlier, and assured for much better performance and contribution of the association ahead.