Arunachal- 25-Year-old Youth reportedly commits suicide

Naharlagun- A 25-year-old youth today at wee hours reportedly committed suicide, informed capital SP Tumme Amo. A FIR in this connection has been registered at Naharlaugn police station.

Amo in a message inform that at around 08:00 hrs today a written FIR has been received from one Manik Chand Pancharia 42 yrs S/o Lt. Bhikam Pancharia M/s Ganapati Traders A Sector, Naharlagun to the effect that his staff Lt. Ramesh Pancharia (Sharma) 25yrs S/o Prahalad Ram of Charakra village PO/PS Nokha District Bikaner, Rajasthan committed suicide by hanging at around 04:30 hrs at first floor of staff room located at A sector.

On receipt of information Naharlagun Police station registered a case vide U/D C/no 09/20 registered and endorsed to ASI B Doke for investigation.

The local magistrate was accordingly informed immediately, Place of Occurrence was visited, inquest and other formalities performed. He said.

The body has been forwarded to TRIHMS for conducting PM examinations SP said.

As per preliminary investigation, he was under some depression due to long distance love affair from his home state, Rajasthan. However further investigation is being done. SP added.