Arunachal: 24 hours hunger strike by ASYA demanding stopping of illegal timber operation and deforestation

ITANAGAR- The All Seijosa Youth Association (ASYA) executive members carrying out with dharna and 24 hours hunger strike at general ground, Seijosa demanding immediate stopping of illegal timber operation at Seijosa sub-division.

The Seijosa sub-division headquarter is situated in low lying area and is a flood prone area and such illegal and rampant timber operation and deforestation is a threat for our existence, said Tana William Tara, President of ASYA.

Insipte of planting more trees there has been rampant deforestation and illegal timber operation going on for years together and a time will come we may lost our jungle and its habitat of several wildlife and birds for which the Seijosa is famous for. He said.

ASYA further appeal the state government and district administration for action against the illegal timers operation and illegal activities where we are losing our flora a fauna and wild life and forest and its product day by day. If the administration and government fail to give brake in such such activities we may be compel to carry our of further course of movement at district headquarter or even at state capital.

Meanwhile, Vice President Daniel Bagang inform that now time has come and everyone has to aware the impact of the deforestation of global warming and climate change which may affect the whole of earth and our existence. Therefore we have to start with plantation to save the environment for our survival.