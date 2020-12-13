Arunachal: 24 arrested for riots & arson at Vijayanagar

ITANAGAR: Twenty-four persons who had indulged in arson and rioting at Vijayanagar on Friday last were arrested on Sunday afternoon by a high level police team led by IGP (law and order) Chukhu Apa assisted by Changlang district SP Mihin Gambo and ASP Shivendu.

“The team raided Hozulu village, 7-km from Vijayanagar, during afternoon and arrested them and seized 3 muzzle loaded guns and one prohibited .22 airgun. Moreover, five women involved in the incident were also identified and interrogated. They were left in the village to be produced at PS Vijayanagar by their guardians on Monday,” Apa told this daily when contacted over his satellite telephone late evening.

All 24 arrested persons have been kept in Vijayanagar police station lock up, which lacks adequate accommodation. Thus, they would be shifted to Miao soon, he said.

The situation is totally under control but responding to prevailing undercurrent the administration and police personnel have been doing their best to maintain law and order. Any law and order problem would be stumped out he said without mincing any words.

Till now five cases has been registered under different act of IPC, informed Chuku Apa, IGP (L&O).

Meanwhile One more platoon of force is being send on Monday, said R Upadhyaya , DGP.