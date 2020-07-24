Arunachal: 23 fresh Covid-19 cases found in Itanagar Capital Region- DMO

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The health department on Friday conducted a total of 2830 tests for Covid 19 in various parts of the Itanagar Capital Region, (ICR), out of which 23 test found positive for Covid-19, informed Dr Mandip Perme, district medical officer (DMO ).

19 people tested positive for Covid 19 during the tests carried out in the 2IMC wards. At Ashoka hotel kiosk out of 10 people, 1 tested positive. At Lekhi state quarantine facility out of 28 people who were tested one person found positive. At Banderdewa check gates 165 people were tested including truckers and here 2 positive cases were detected. informed Dr Perme.

The DMO also informed that District jail (Jullang), state civil secretariat, office of deputy commissioner and superintendent of police, DGP office, DHS office and several hospitals of capital complex have all been covered. He also said there is an encouraging trend of the number of cases going down in the ICR.

“We have drastically increased the number of tests across the ICR and are trying to cover as many people as possible. By 3rd August when the lockdown ends, we will cover almost all the parts of capital which will help to isolate positive cases and thereby break the chain,” said Dr Perme.

Further he added that all the frontline workers have been tested and soon the health department is going to conduct tests for the bank officials especially in Itanagar.