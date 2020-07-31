Arunachal:  22 detected positive for Covid- 19 in ICR- Dr Perme

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The 22 new Covid 19 positive cases were detected on Friday in the Itanagar capital region (ICR), out of 1669 antigen tests were conducted by the health department. The rapid response team (RRT) of the health department conducted 1393 antigen tests in various wards under Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) from which 18 positive cases were detected.

The other cases include two positive cases of truckers who were detected at Banderdewa check gate and another two from TRIHMS testing centre. The district medical officer (DMO) Capital Complex Dr Mandip Perme while briefing about status of tests being conducted in ICR, said some areas in Naharlagun continues to concern them.

“Ward no. 17 is the main concern as the maximum number of coronavirus cases has been reported from there. However wards 15, 16, 18 and 19 are also cause for concern. We will conduct more tests in these wards and I appeal people to come forward for the tests,” said DMO Perme.

Further he urged people not to fear going to covid care centre(CCC). “Asymptomatic patients are kept at Lekhi CCC. They are taken good care and all basic necessities are being provided. There is nothing to fear,” added Dr Perme.

He further informed, in capital complex since antigen test started 21890 has been tested and test will continue in same speed till August 3.

