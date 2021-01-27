Arunachal: 2 sisters died, Mother, Father critical after car falls into Gorge

BALEMU: Two sister died, while Mother, Father are in critical condition after their car fell in to gorge on Balipara-Charduar-Tawang road on late evening of 26, January. Informed an official.

Balemu, Police station sources inform that a family comprising of father, mother and two daughter where on their way to Sessa from Tenga at around 8.30 PM on Tuesday January 26 and while negotiating the foggy road near DJ Nallah due to presence of heavy fog the new Maruti Car fell into a deep Gorge.

The decease sisters identified as Pema Tamang, 20 years and Sanu Tamang, 19 years while father who was driving the Car has been identified a Sunil Tamang and his wife Maya Tamang who has been send to Tezpur and are admitted at Time Hospital and are in ICU and stated to in critical condition. The official said.

All legal formalities were conducted and body has been handed over to family members for conducting last rites. He informed.

As per information, the family were on a trip to their relatives at Tenga and they were on way back home at Sessa area in Bhalukpong circle of West Kameng district. The sources added.