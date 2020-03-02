Arunachal: 2 Killed, 3 injured in a road accident in Doimukh

Naharlagun

Two person killed on spot while three sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in Chiputa area of Doimukh circle of Papum Pare district between Doimukh and Hoj on Trans Arunachal Highway (TAH) on Sunday morning. police sources said.

Dy. SP and SDPO (Rural) Dekio Gumja inform that a bricks loaded Truck bearing registration No-ASW 0006 coming from Borgang in Biswanath district of Assam leading toward Yazali in Lower Subansiri district meet with a tragic road accident early morning of Sunday at around 5.30 to 6 AM near Chiputa area of Doimukh Circle and two person died on spot while three person sustained injuries.

Narendra Modi and Bitu Bhumiz of Serolia village, Behali, Sonitpur has been identified who died on spot while Rajen Bhumiz, Lazman Salar and Biren Bhumiz received injuries. Gumja said.

After registering a UD case at Doimuh police station all legal formalities has been conducted and body has been handed over to the family members for conducting last rites. The three injured person has been given medical treatment. Gumja added.

The reason of the accident is yet to be known. Gumja further said.