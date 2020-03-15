Arunachal: 2 kids die in Sarti ME School food poisoning incident

Tezu

Two kids die, 25 are under treatment in hospital after an unfortunate food poisoning incident took place at the Sarti ME School under Walong circle of Anjaw district.

are out of danger and are fast recovering. However two children succumb to their injuries at Walong PHC.

Out of 27 student 10 (tent) are boys and 17 (seventeen) are girls. 2 children died and rest were rushed at Zonal Hospital Tezu on 14th evening yesterday.

Dr S Chai Pul DMO said we are leaving no stone unturned to recuperate them at the earliest. The admitted children in the age group in between 7 to 13 years are safe and will be discharged shortly, she assures.

Dr S Towang SMO says it’s regrettable, food poisoning of students of Salti was due to ingestion of Seeds of a commonly found tree called Golden chain tree (Laburnum). All parts of the Laburnum tree are poisonous.

Symptoms of laburnum poisoning may include intense sleepiness, vomiting, convulsions, coma, Slight froating and unequally dilated pupils. The main toxin of the plant is Cytosine, a nicotinic receptor agonist.

The Parents in their heavy heart sought immediate inquiry of the ill fated incident and appeal to initiate legal action on the utter negligence of the school authority.

“How the residential school student could move around from the campus? Was the school is running without hostel warden or teachers? This unfortunate incident show gross negligence of school authority, reacts one of the victim parents in anonymity.