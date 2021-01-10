Arunachal: 2 houses gutted in 2 fire accidents in Pasighat

PASIGHAT ( By-Maksam Tayeng ): Two houses were completely gutted down and several household assets worth in lakhs were lost in two different fire accident took place in Pasighat on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at Forest Colony and 2 Mile near Bakin Democrat School.

The house of one Orin Perme, Dy. Forest Ranger under D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary was gutted down at around 11.30 to 12 midnight on the intervening night of 9th and 10th January at Forest Colony just backside of the DFO office. While the vehicle and some basic items were saved, most household and kitchen items including cash money were gutted down completely. Cash money of Rs. 70, 000 with kitchen, household items totaling to loss of Rs. 6,70,000 worth items were damaged.

While Rinya Riba of 2 Mile who basically hails from Mane village under Korang circle lost around Rs. 26,50,000 worth properties as nothing could be saved from the fire accident. Narrating the fire accident while crying, Chiyir Riba, wife of Rinya Riba who was taking care of their ailing son out of leg fracture and was carrying the son couldn’t save anything as husband was away. The fire broke out at noon and the fire tender doused the fire before it could spread to other households nearby.

Meanwhile, in the absence of local MLA Kaling Moyong, Asar Padun, BJP Mandal President of 38th Pasighat East paid a visit to the fire victims at Sibo Korong (river) area this evening as fire victims are traditionally conditioned to stay at river bank for three days. Asar Padun appealed to the general public of Pasighat to stay alert and remain vigil of their fire places and electric wire as Pasighat township is prone to fire accidents during the dry season of winter.