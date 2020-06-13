Arunachal: 2 frontline workers test Covid Positive in east siang

Pasighat- East Siang DC, Dr. Kinny Singh, during interaction with local Media today, informed that in view of two frontline workers being Covid Positive from the district from a quarantine facility and Covid Care Centre, intense contact tracing was carried out in which 66 contacts -16 primary and 43 secondary contacts have been put under home quarantine and observation.

48 samples of close contacts have been taken today from them and results awaited. As such 144 Cr.PC was invoked in Pasighat and periphery areas to ensure effective contact tracing and to prevent community spread. She urged the people to cooperate and to maintain all guideliness to fight Covid-19 with discipline. However, we must avoid social stigma at all cost, the DC further appealed.

Outlining the measures taken by the East Siang DA, Dr. Singh said all close contacts of COVID positives have been segregated and put under quarantine. Further course of action will depend upon the results of 48 samples taken today. Remaining samples are being taken and contact tracing is further on.

Medically Certified PPEs for safety of frontline workers have been provided. So far more than 770 PPE, more than 4000 N95 Face masks, more than 2000 surgical gloves have been issued to frontline workers. Doctors and health workers working in Covid Care Centre have been put in two separate quarantine facilities and District Covid hospital.

Also to contain spreading, Staff who were working in the Quarantine Centre, where the first positive cases was detected have also been quarantined.

Further, DC also mentioned that earlier three returnees from Punjab had turned mild symptomatic on 5th June and were admitted in Covid Care Centre (suspect section) at GNM building. They were segregated from asymptomatic returnees and were shifted to suspect section of CCC for further case management and treatment while their results were still awaited.

Upon receipt of positive results, the returnees were shifted to dedicated Covid hospital and their close contacts were segregated and sampled. This led to the finding of the positive cases of the two health workers while all other close contacts were found negative.

All medical health staff and sanitation staff including lab technicians working in District Covid Hospital at NEIFM (Ayush) building and Covid Care Centre (CCC) have been put into separate buildings and transported in special vehicles to prevent further spread.

It is also reported that till now all nine Covid positive patients are asymptomatic and stable and being closely monitored by health official team.

District Medical officer has been ordered to conduct a fresh medical exam of all frontline workers and issuance of prophylactic upon the assessment of co- morbidities to prevent any side effect.