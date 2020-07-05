Arunachal: 2 Covid-19 Positive cases found in Lower and 1 in Upper Subansiri districts

Itanagar- Ten ( 10 ) fresh Covid-19 positive cases has been reported in Arunachal Pradesh including first time 2 cases from Lower Subansiri and 1 case from Upper Subansiri districts, on Sunday, 5th July 2020. With these 10 new cases the number of Covid cases in the state stands at 269. However, till now 78 people were discharged, reducing the number of active cases, as on 4th July 2020, disclosed health authorities.

Among today’s ‘10’ COVID-19 positive cases, 3 are from Itanagar Capital complex, 2 from Namsai, 2 from Changlang, 2 from Lower Subansiri ( first time ) and 1 from Upper Subansiri ( first time )

Positive cases of Namsai have returned from Tamil Nadu. Positive cases of Changlang have returned from Uttar Pradesh. Positive cases of Lower Subansiri have returned from Assam, Pune. Positive case of Upper Subansiri is returnee from Delhi. Positive cases from Itanagar Capital Complex have detected from State Quarantine Facility, Lekhi and being shifted to Covid Care Centre.

All the cases have been detected from Facility Quarantine and all are asymptomatic.

Today ‘2’ positive cases from Itanagar Capital Complex have been released as they have tested negative in two consecutive samples as per SOP and advised for strict 14-days home quarantine and self monitoring.

Status of District wise COVID-19 cases ( 5th July, 2020 )