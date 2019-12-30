Arunachal: 18th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament

Pasighat

Host East Siang district became the first team to reach the semi-final of the ongoing 18th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament being played at Pasighat Stadium.

East Siang playing its second match on Monday defeated Dibang Valley by two goals to nil. Miding Tasung and India Saroh scored the goals in tenth and sixty eighth minutes of the match.

In the first match at College of Horticulture and Forestry (CHF) Ground here, defending champion APP thrashed Siang by four goals to one. Joynath Mili of APP scored two goals in 39th and 71st minutes respectively, while Dojum Nomuk scored one goal in the 55th minute and Talung Padu in 62nd minute. The consolation goal from Siang was scored by Angel Panggam in the 80th minute.

Later in the afternoon, a match between Changlang and Lepa Rada ended in a 1-1 draw. Gobom Bam scored for Lepa Rada in the 2nd minute and the equaliser for Changlang was scored by Pongthung Rekhung in the 35th minute.

In another match at Pasighat Stadium, West Siang piped Kra-Dadi by two goals to nil. Limar Loya opened the account for West Siang in the 7th minute and a second half goal from Beken Riram sealed the match.