Arunachal: 175 fatal deaths in state has been reported in last three years- DGP

Itanagar

“It is a matter of great concern that more than 175 fatal deaths in state has been reported in last three years due to road traffic accident” said Director General of Police (DGP) R P Upadhyaya during his inaugural speech of two days traffic management programme and capacity building for officials of Arunachal Pradesh Road & Traffic safety cell inaugurated here at Police Headquarter.

DGP aid that ” Mostly deaths are either due to reckless driving, drink and drive, rash driving or due to use of mobile phone during driving. Loss of life and property can be reduced if we care for some of rules ad regulation as well we remain alert and use safety measures during driving.

He said most of fatal accident can be averted if the driver of the vehicle or the owner of the vehicle understand traffic rules and regulation.

The four wheelers should use the seat belt all the time during driving and two wheeler riders need to wear helmet, avoid triple ride, ride safely when they are on wheel.

Police and educational institution management authority and parents should not insist school childrens to drive vehicles as most of the death are of the youths. Terming the youths as future of nation development appeal all stakeholders to support and help the traffic personnels deployed for traffic management.

Talking to media, Upadhyaya said that 60 officials from Road safety and traffic cell are undergoing two days training and two officials will be send to New Delhi to get specialized training on road and traffic management who will later give training to other personnels in various parts of state.

IRTE President, Dr. Rohit Baluja spoke on code of practice in traffic management, code of standard of traffic control device. He also emphasis several precautionary measures during traffic management. He also spoke on accident investigation and road safety measures and problems with the traffic management on roads. He also elaborated on utilization of available resources for traffic management.

He also appeal the denizens of capital complex to park their vehicle properly so that it does not obstruct the free flow of movement of traffic and remain an obstruction for others.

Advisor & Principal faculty, Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE), New Delhi M S Upadhye, Retd IPS spoke on role of police on traffic management, VIP route planning & managing mobility.

DIG (Estt) Madhur Verma, SP (T) Tojo Karga, SP (Road safety &Traffic) Irak Bagra among other also spoke on the occasion.