Arunachal: 17-year-old school boy reportedly drowned in Pare river

Doimukh- A 17 year old boy was reportedly drowned in Pare river on Saturday afternoon. As per the police source the boy had gone to Nonpu Picnic spot area in Doimukh circle on Saturday afternoon along with his sisters and friends for taking relax due to hot. The local police were immediately informed by the family members.

The team of police from Papum Pare district police, teams of NDRF personnel with two numbers of water boats have been carrying out search operations.

The family members have also joined the search operation. The police have also made an appeal to the local people living along the bank of Pare River from Doimukh to Bipuria to inform them if the body is spotted in their locality.

Meanwhile, Doimukh Police station OC Inspector I Ete informed that a search operation is still going on. Ete further appealed to the people to stop venturing into river areas during the monsoon season.

Till the filing of this report the drowned boy was yet to be spotted.