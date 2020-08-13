Arunachal: 17 test found positive for Covid-19 in the Itanagar Capital region

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar : Seventeen person has been tested positive for Covid 19, out of 594 samples tested in the entire capital region (ICR) today, informed Dr, Manip Perme, DMO Capital Comlex. The ratio of the testing has also been increased at all 10 designated locations including the two flying squad. DMO said in a message.

RAT-Antigen test were carried in all ten location which including 3 tested positive at TRIHMS, 1 tested positive out of 59 samples tested at Ashoka Kiosk, 4 tested positive out of 14 samples at IMC testing centre at Naharlagun, 16 NDRF personnel tested wherein 1 tested positive whereas 5 person including returnees/Truckers tested positive at Banderdewa chekgate out of 329 sample test held and 1 person tested positive at Niba Hospital. DMO said.

1 each person tested positive who came from Kra Daadi and Lower Siang district respectively. DMO Informed.

The antigen test held at Lekhi CCC, Zoo road CCC, Chimpu CHC, NIrjuli HWC, Ganga HWC, RK Mission Hospital and all tests were negative. He said.

Till date total Covid 19 positive cases tested in the entire capital region are 917 out of which 805 has been cured and discharge and as of now there are 112 active positive cases. He said.

The total tests conducted are 45314 which include RT PCR, TRUENATE and antigen. DMO added.