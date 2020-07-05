Arunachal: 15-Year-Old Girl Commits Suicide at Naharlagun

Naharlagun: A 15-year-old girl on Saturday committed suicide by hanging herself on a ceiling fan inside her room, informed Tumme Amo, SP Capital Complex.

According to SP, Saturday night at 11 pm, an FIR was received from a woman residing at ‘F’ Sector, Naharlagun, informing on the same day at about 9.40 pm, She ( the informant ) along with her youngest daughter, were sitting in common room and her 15 year old third daughter took two stools (Muras) from common room to her own room.

After some time, one of the complainant’s neighbour brought cake for them. So, the complainant knocked the door , but the room was locked from inside, and there was no any sound or response.

Then, they went back side of the building & peeped through the window and saw the complainant’s third daughter hanging by herself on a ceiling fan. Then they broke open the door and took down the body.

On receipt of the FIR, the Naharlagun PS UD Case no.14/20 u/s 174 Cr. PC registered and endorsed to SI G.Tape for investigation of the case including reasons for suicide.

The magistrate was informed and dead body sent to RK Mission Hospital Itanagar for preservation of the dead body for PME which will be done today.