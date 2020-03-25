Arunachal: 144 CrPC imposed, action plan prepared to tackle COVID– 19 in Lohit

Tezu

In an attempt to ensure complete lockdown across the Lohit district to contain the rapid spread of novel Corona virus (COVID-19). The District Administration has imposed 144 CrPC which get effective from this evening.

“The only way to guard us from corona virus is not to come out from Home,” Prince Dhawan, DC , Lohit district appeals and said that remaining oneself isolated or to stay indoors is the only solution to fight back the Virus.

Terming the next 21 days as most urgent, he emphasized that imposition of 144 CrPC is must to save lives. Except essentials services rest will be lockdown during the purview of 144 CrPC, if anyone violent may be seriously penalized under certain section of law, informs the DC.

The Administration also used digital service ‘medbuddy’ apps for home delivery and marketing to avoid crowd at glossary shops. We have allotted permit to open 10 (ten) glossary shops which will open from 8 AM to 11 AM only.

Pharmacy and other medical clinic will also operate their business only at morning hour rest cases can be handle by Zonal Hospital. Open marketing will also remained close after CrPC imposition and apps should be used to procure any essentials items from shops, he discloses further.

Dr. S Chai Pul DMO said separate Flu Clinic and separate isolation ward are created at the Zonal Hospital to deal with the spread of COIVD – 19. Till now we don’t have COIVD – 19 cases and the medical department is in utmost vigilance.

District Surveillance Officer, Dr S Towang (SMO) brought to light over 176 persons who returned from various states are in home quarantine in which 43 of them are student. A quarantine area has also been created at Forest Guest House under Botanical Garden were 3 (three) male were quarantined”, informs the DSO.

Entire border of the district including Medo, Sunpura and Digaru Check Gate have been heightened its screening and are sealed to avoid any movement to contain the menace.

Lohit Police is also constantly monitoring the movement and restricting public movement at various vital points and appeals them to remain lockdown.