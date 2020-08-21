Arunachal: 14 tested positive for Covid-19 in Itanagar Capital Region

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: 14 people tested positive for the Covid 19 in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) on Friday. Altogether 541 tests were conducted. Informing this district medical officer (DMO) Capital Complex Dr Mandip Perme said till now 48617 tests including RAT antigen, RT PCR and TRUENETE have been done in the capital complex.

As of now there are 128 active cases in the ICR. Meanwhile DMO informed that all the people coming from outside the state are being tested at Banderdewa check gate. “Even paramilitary forces coming for law and order duty are being tested. The people on inter-district movement are not tested as per the SOP, “he added.

Today test were conducted at all ten centre which include TRIHMS, Hotel Donyi Polo Ashok, SFQ Lekhi, IMC Naharlagun, PHC Chimpu, HWC NIrjuli, HWC Ganga, RK Mission Hospital, Banderdewa check gate, CCC Zoo road.

Total 14 detected Covid 19 cases are from Ashoka Hotel Kiosk where 6 detected covid positive, 1 detected each at RKM Hospital, Itanagar and IMC, Naharlaugn testing center while 6 detected at Banderdewa check gate. DMO further added.