Arunachal: 134 samples collected for suspected COVID-19, 105 tested negative

Itanagar

A total of 134 samples including Saturday’s 28, have been collected so far for suspected COVID-19, for laboratory testing in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services on Saturday, out of 134 samples collected, 105 tested negative, one positive and the results of 28 are awaited.

Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday registered first case of the deadly novel coronavirus, after a 31-year-old person who had participated in Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19.

Today total 28 samples collected out of which, 4 from Anjaw, 8 from Capital Complex, 1 from Dibang Valley, 3 from Lohit , 5 from Lower Dibang Valley and 7 from Namsai.