Arunachal: 120 hectares of illegal poppy plantations destroyed in Longding

Longding

Longding police with locals destroyed 120 acres of illegal poppy (opium) plantations worth of Rs 20 lakh in Kamhua Noknu village under Pongchao circle of Longding District on 21 Feb.

The team was led by Sri B Tangzang Dy SP Longding accompanied by Inspr O Lego, OC Longding PS with the help of NGOs , Students, Youths, GBs Chief, Women wings , public leaders under the supervision of SP Sri BB Reddy.

Watch Video



The poppy plants were grown in around 50 agriculture fields with the cardamom and others vegetables by the opium addicts for self consumption as well as for commercial purposes in the far flung areas of Kamhua Noknu about 33 km from Longding headquarter.

The sole motive behind the concept of completely uprooting the poppy plants from the soil of K.Noknu is to save the village population from opium menace because its addiction has set serious grave in the society with antagonistic impression in the eyes of younger generations.

A case under section NDPS Act has been registered in this regard.