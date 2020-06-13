Arunachal: 109-year-old Nabam Tapio passes away

Itanagar- 109-year-old Nabam Tapio, one of the Arunachal’s oldest man, has passed away after a prolonged illness on last Tuesday.

The Nabam Welfare Society (NWS) deeply mourned the demise of Nabam Tapio S/o Late Nabam Takam and Late Nabam Menia of Gumto Village under Gumto Administrative Circle of Papum Pare District on 11th June 2020, after a prolonged illness, said a press release issued the society.

Late Nabam Tapio was born on 1911, at Apop Sango village under Sagalee Sub Divison and later settled in Gumto village, Doimukh in 1962.

A kind hearted and down to earth person having good relation with all section of the society, Late Tapio was a epitome of compassion & humility, his demise is a great loss to the Nabam family in particular and society in general.

He is survived by wife Mrs Tassar Yadum Nabam, 4 daughters and around 88 grand children.

At this trying times of the grieving family members, the Nabam Welfare Society(NWS) joins with the rest of the family members in mourning his death and convey their profound condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed Almighty to give enough strength to bear this irreparable loss and solace to the family and also pray for the eternal peace of the departed great soul!