Arunachal: 10 arrested with Opium, Ganja in Roing

Roing: Anti drug squad of Roing police arrested ten individuals and recovered, opium, ganja and instruments used for its sale and consumption in huge quantities and even an unlicensed firearm along with 14 live rounds was recovered from their possession, informed Sanjay Kumar Sain, SP Roing.

Roing Police has been developing information about mushrooming of various houses in the township which had become centre for opium sale and use. Inputs indicated that they have been selling opium to various teenage and young girls in the district and these houses had become centres where young boys and girls would flock to smoke opium, SP informed.

Working this inputs raids were conducted at various locations in the district by Roing Police Anti-Drug Squad led by Dy. SP Ringu Ngupok, Inspector R.K Mishra and Nodal Officer ADS Sushant Saurabh Jha had after conducting multiple raids arrested ten miscreants involved in opium trade in the district on Thursday.

SP further informed that ” in the past few months a new trend of supplying of opium from neighbouring districts in the state has emerged which were being sold from such houses”.

After developing the said information over the course of time, we conducted raid yesterday at all such houses leading to the arrest, recovery and registration of cases, SP said.

Meanwhile, Two cases has been registered and taken up for investigation.