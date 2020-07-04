Arunachal: 1 dies after Ambulances dashes with roadside culvert

Namsai- One person died, another injured after an Ambulance dashed a culvert on Saturday morning at about 6am near Tengapani, Ankit Kumar Singh, SP Namsai.

The Ambulance belongs to Zonal Hospital Tezu and the person who died was the driver. He was on COVID-19 duty and was returning from Dibrugarh after delivering Samples in ICMR-Dibrugarh, and the accident took place at about 17 km from Namsai, SP informed.

As informed by SP, Namsai “During the preliminary enquiry it has been found that one Ambulance of Zonal Hospital Tezu bearing registration no . AR -11/B-0003 driven by Sangpuia Tayo ( 31 years ) accompanied by one Sonu Kumar was proceeding to Tezu from Dibrugarh, dashed one culvert on the side of the main highway due to rash and negligence driving resulting both have sustained grievous injuries on their body and were evacuated to District hospital, Namsai where during the treatment around 07:40 am the driver Sangpuia Tayo succumbed to his injuries. The othe other injured was referred to Dibrugarh for further treatment . A case u/ s 279/338/304 (A) IPC has been registered, informed police sources”.