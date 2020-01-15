Arunachal: 1 dead, 19 injured in road accident near Tengapani

Namsai

1 died on spot and 19 injured out of which one critically in a road accident occurred near Tengapani area in Namsai district on Wednesday morning.

Namsai Police station, OC, Inspector CB Rai inform that as per information the accident took place at around 8 AM on Namsai-Tezu highway near Tengapani area in Namsai district.

He said the bolero Pickup vehicle bearing registration AS 23 BC 9716 was on its way from Dayum area of Changlang district to Parshuram kund area of Lohit district supposed to be on a picnic trip. There was 21 person in board including driver. All the inboard belongs from Dayum area of Changlang district.

One person succumbed to her injuries on spot, the diseased has been identified as Satyapati Chakma, 45. d/o Bijuram Chakma of Josnapur, Changlang district.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified and is absconding and police has been putting effort to arrest him. A case has been registered at Namsai Police station vide case No-2/2020 u/s-279/304 A, 337,338

Out of 19 injured two person is in critical condition out of which one lady, both were referred to Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh.

After registering the case the body was send for postmortem and is being handed over to the family members and relatives for conducting last rite. OC added.

As per onlookers it is suspected that the cause of the accident is race and negligence driving. While negotiating a turning due to speed and power brake the driver lost control over the vehicle and skid on the road. The pick up vehicle has been seized. OC further added.

Lathoa PHC, Senior Medical Officer Dr. S K Singh inform that on receipt of information he rushed to the spot and found that the pick up vehicle meet with an accident and rescued the accident victims to District Hospital. 17 person were medicated and admitted, few of them were discharged after first aid and observation. Two of them were referred in critical condition.

Other victims are stated to be stable. Dr. Siang added.