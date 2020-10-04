Arunachal: 1 Assam Rifles Jawan Dead, 1 Injured In Ambush near Jairampur

Changlang- A soldier of the Assam Rifles was killed and another soldier was injured on Sunday in an ambush by insurgents near Jairampur in Arunachal Pradesh, sources said. The incident took place in the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh. A search operation is underway to find the insurgents.

The incident took place around 9 am near Jairampur when a group of militants attacked a water tanker belonging to the 19 Assam Rifles.

“ The ambush happened in the morning. One person is stated to have died and another is critically injured,” police sources said.

According to unconfirmed reports, the militants first detonated improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the road and then sprayed the tanker with bullets before fleeing the spot.

The Assam Rifles, India’s oldest paramilitary outfit has not issued any official statement about the incident. No militant outfit has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

Laisam Simai, MLA Nampong in a social media post condemned and termed it as the inhuman act carried out by the anti-social elements and expressed his condolence to the martyred jawan in today’s brutal incident near Tengmo.